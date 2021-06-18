Bills' Cole Beasley calls NFL's updated COVID-19 protocols 'crazy'

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley slammed the updated COVID-19 protocols the NFL and the league’s players association reportedly agreed on earlier this week.

Beasley ranted against the protocols in a series of tweets on Thursday. The league released a memo to all 32 clubs this week informing them of the updated procedures for vaccinated players, essentially lifting all COVID-19 restrictions.

For unvaccinated players, they will still be required to test every day, wear masks and observe proper social distancing while also being prohibited from social, media, marketing and sponsorship activities, among other limitations.

"This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No," Beasley wrote.

"The players association is a joke. Call it something different. It’s not for the players. Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here."

"So what are we really talking about? I understand completely why the NFL is doing this. It gives them back the freedom to make the most money as possible again if everyone is vaccinated. But will anyone fight for the players or nah?"

He continued: "That’s all…I don’t know who I need to talk to but someone has to get it right. That’s why I’m on here. Hopefully the right people will see it and at least think about how all this NFLPA stuff works. It needs to be changed."

Players can be fined up to $50,000 for violating protocols.

The vaccine push has been an issue with the Bills throughout the offseason. Coaches and management have pushed for vaccination to ease restrictions and players haven’t wanted to talk about it.

"We feel like we know that in our country and around the league where and how things are improving, and to me there’s a direct correlation to people getting vaccinated," Bills coach Sean McDermott said.

"I would like to continue to see our team move in that direction, continue to move an increased number of people that are getting vaccinated. ... It’s good to have the guys here, but I think the reality of our situation is that now — but also for sure come the fall, training camp — protocols are going to continue to be enforced, in particular for those who are unvaccinated as it relates to the masking and the different things that are in place. Just trying to be real about it and make sure people understand what normal is gonna look like, in particular for those who are unvaccinated come the fall."

Last month, Beasley expressed his opinions about the updated mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fox News' Paulina Deaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.