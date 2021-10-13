Bills' Cole Beasley deactivates Twitter account amid vaccine controversy

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has deactivated his Twitter account after using the social platform for months to voice his opinion against the NFL’s vaccine stance.

Beasley was among the most outspoken players to come out against the league for its policies regarding vaccinated and unvaccinated players and staff, specifically the NFL’s testing policy. But on Sunday, following the Bills 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs , fans on Twitter noticed something.

BILLS’ COLE BEASLEY CALLS OUT FANS FOR BOOING OVER VACCINE STANCE, GETS IN TWITTER SPAT WITH MARK CUBAN

The veteran wideout’s page appeared to be deactivated, although it was not immediately clear when the page was taken down.

Recently, Beasley called out fans who he claimed were booing him during the Bills Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans .

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Only place I get boo’d is at our home stadium," his tweet read. "Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought Bills fans were the best in the world? Where’d they go? If the vaccine works then why do vaxxed people need to be protected from unvaxxed?"

While replying to one user who suggested the fans were cheering his name, Beasley said: "Some are. Then I got some right behind the bench yelling at me to get vaccinated and talking s---."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beasley has said in the past that he was going to stay off social media but then returned to reiterate his beliefs.