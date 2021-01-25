Bills' Cole Beasley played 3 playoff games with broken fibula

Cole Beasley was willing to do everything he could to get the Buffalo Bills to Super Bowl LV even if it meant playing with a broken leg.

As it turns out, that’s what Beasley was doing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The veteran wide receiver led the Bills with seven catches for 88 yards in their 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship. He was reportedly playing with a broken fibula.

According to WGR 550, Beasley broke his fibula in Week 16 against the New England Patriots and managed to continue playing through three playoff games. He reportedly said he was hurting in the wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts but mostly was OK the rest of the way.

He mentioned the broken leg while talking to reporters.

TONY ROMO PREDICTED CHIEFS, BUCCANEERS WOULD MEET IN SUPER BOWL LV

Beasley represents a veteran on the Bills’ receiving corps and one of Josh Allen’s top targets since he joined the Bills prior to the start of the 2019 season.

The 31-year-old pass-catcher played in 15 games for Buffalo in 2020. He had a career-high 82 catches for 967 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 107 this season – one more than last season. He had never been targeted more than 100 times in seven years with the Dallas Cowboys.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s the perfect target for Allen and will be for the next two seasons at least.