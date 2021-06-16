Bill Belichick won't say if he congratulated Tom Brady on Super Bowl victory

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had his best poker face on when speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon about the relationship with former quarterback Tom Brady.

During the press conference, Belichick was asked if he reached out to Brady to congratulate him on winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I think I’ll keep those conversations privately between myself and the other people that are involved," Belichick responded to the reporter. "Appreciate the question."

Brady, who left the Patriots last offseason, spent 20 seasons in New England with Belichick, and it included six Super Bowl titles. Brady continued to have success with the Bucs, but the Patriots struggled in their first season without the future Hall of Fame quarterback under center.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots last June and served as the successor to Brady. The Patriots finished with a 7-9 record and had their first losing season since 2000. They also missed the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

The Buccaneers and Patriots will square off in New England this upcoming season on Oct. 3.