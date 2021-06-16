Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Bill Belichick won't say if he congratulated Tom Brady on Super Bowl victory

Patriots coach meets with media but won't comment on talking to his former quarterback

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had his best poker face on when speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon about the relationship with former quarterback Tom Brady.

During the press conference, Belichick was asked if he reached out to Brady to congratulate him on winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think I’ll keep those conversations privately between myself and the other people that are involved," Belichick responded to the reporter. "Appreciate the question."

NFL STAR WOULD 'PROBABLY QUIT FOOTBALL' IF TRADED AWAY BY RAIDERS

Brady, who left the Patriots last offseason, spent 20 seasons in New England with Belichick, and it included six Super Bowl titles. Brady continued to have success with the Bucs, but the Patriots struggled in their first season without the future Hall of Fame quarterback under center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots last June and served as the successor to Brady. The Patriots finished with a 7-9 record and had their first losing season since 2000. They also missed the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

The Buccaneers and Patriots will square off in New England this upcoming season on Oct. 3.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova