Bill Belichick shouldn't accept Presidential Medal of Freedom, ex-NFL MVP says

President Trump is expected to give New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday, but a former NFL MVP quarterback and current TV analyst and radio host believes that Belichick should decline the honor.

Boomer Esiason, a CBS NFL analyst and WFAN radio host, said during an appearance on WEEI radio's "The Greg Hill Show" on Monday that if he were to receive the honor from Trump, he wouldn’t take it with everything going on in the political world right now.

"If it were me, given the circumstances over the last two weeks, I would not accept it," Esiason said. "That’s just me. I don’t know about their relationship. I don’t really know how close they are. I don’t want to take any great award away from anybody, but given the political climate right now and what happened at the Capitol, and how it happened, I just couldn’t step foot in the White House right now."

Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, is the son of a World War II veteran and grew up in Annapolis, Md. Steve Belichick coached college football for 34 years at Navy.

Recently, sports figures Gary Player, Annika Sorenstam, Babe Zaharias, Roger Staubach, and Don Gable received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

