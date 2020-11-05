Bill Belichick is using poor 2020 season to build for future, ex-Patriots lineman theorizes

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is building for the future because the 2020 season is a “joke,” a former NFL offensive lineman said Wednesday.

Matt Light, who won three Super Bowl titles under Belichick between 2001 and 2011, made his claim during an appearance on WEEI Radio’s “The Greg Hill Show.” The Patriots are 2-6 and even with Cam Newton under center, it doesn’t appear New England will win the AFC East this season.

Light said the 2020 season didn’t matter anyway and that Belichick was preparing for the future.

“Five years from now, when we look back on this season, are we going to be talking about it? Are we going to be comparing it? We win a Super Bowl back in the day and they compare it to a previous Super Bowl we won. ‘Oh, this one was so much bigger.’ And, ‘Remember that year?’ No one is going to look back on the 2020 season and compare it to anything other than, it was a joke. It was ridiculous,” he said.

“I mean, Bill Belichick’s the greatest there is, man. Do you want to compete? Do you want to go after it at the highest level? Or do you want to do what they’re doing right now with all the uncertainty? This is not the game of football we all know. It’s something other than that. Bill recognized it early on. I firmly believe that. And I think he’s building for the time that we can play for a real championship, with real players getting after it, fully prepared, getting ready to go.”

New England is in the middle of one of its worst seasons in recent history. The Patriots haven’t finished under .500 since Belichick’s first season in 2000. The 2000 season is the only time they’ve finished under .500 in the last 25 years.