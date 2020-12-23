Bill Belichick loses patience over Patriots quarterback situation: 'Not answering that question every day'

The New England Patriots found themselves in unfamiliar territory this season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Coach Bill Belichick seemed frustrated this week when asked (several times) about his plans for the quarterback going into the final two games of the season.

Belchick offered little insight when asked by reporters on Monday if Jarrett Stidham would replace the struggling Cam Newton as starter in Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

BEHIND THE SCREEN: HOW NETWORKS HAVE ADJUSTED TO AIRING NFL

"We’ll see," he said.

A similar question on Wednesday morning seemed to strike a nerve with the coach.

"We’re not answering that question every day," Belichick said, via ProFootballTalk. "We’ve been through this for a month. … How about if I let you know if we’re going to make a change?"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New England had the NFL's longest string of making the postseason, 11 seasons, all with Tom Brady at quarterback. But this season is vastly different.

For the first time since the 2008 season, New England will neither make the playoffs, nor win the division, and for the first time since 2000, the opening year of Belichick's reign in Foxborough, the Patriots will not have a winning record.

There was a lot of promise that came with Newton’s signing but that quickly faded. He’s totaled 2,381 passing yards, 10 interceptions and just five touchdowns this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To win these games, we've got to do a better job," Belichick said after a 22-12 loss in Miami. "I got to do a better job and, collectively as a staff and a team, we've got to perform better than this."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.