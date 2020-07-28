Bill Belichick compares newest Patriots QB Cam Newton to lacrosse star

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick gave an unusual comparison Saturday for his new quarterback Cam Newton.

While training camp is set to open, Belichick has yet to address the media about the Newton signing. But over the weekend, he joined the NBC Sports broadcast for the Premier Lacrosse League and compared the one-time MVP to Redwoods star Myles Jones.

49ERS' RICHARD SHERMAN PREDICTS NFL WILL FORGE AHEAD IF TEAM HAS MARLINS-LIKE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

“Cam Newton looks like Myles Jones to me. He's fast. He's big. He'd be a tough guy to match up against. He could run by them,” Belichick said.

“He could run through those stick checks, and he'd have a tough—with the stick work—a tough overhand shot, so I think those tall, long guys really have a big advantage of being able to change the angle of their shots and still be able to run through some guys.”

COLIN KAEPERNICK, DR. FAUCI TO RECEIVE ROBERT F. KENNEDY RIPPLE OF HOPE AWARD

Jones starred at Duke during his collegiate career before joining Major League Lacrosse as the Atlanta Blaze’s No. 1 pick in 2016. He would later get traded to the Chesapeake Bayhawks and was the MLL All-Star Game MVP in 2017.

He joined the Premier Lacrosse League in 2018 and later was an All-Star in 2019. He was traded to the Redwoods in 2020.

Belichick is a big lacrosse fan and his appearance during the NBC Sports broadcast wasn’t terribly surprising. He played lacrosse at Wesleyan University in Connecticut and was a team captain.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Newton joined the Patriots in the offseason after several seasons with the Carolina Panthers.