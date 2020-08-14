Bill Belichick shares first impression of Cam Newton at Patriots training camp

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has already made a good first impression on his new head coach Bill Belichick in the early days of his first training camp with the franchise.

Newton, 31, is competing with former fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham for the Patriots’ starting quarterback job. Belichick noted that Newton is “a hardworking kid.”

"He's worked very hard, I'd say, as all of our players have," Belichick said. "I'd say that certainly for all the quarterbacks, at that position, those guys have been locked in, focused and confident in what they're able to do and the information they have to give to the team -- playcalling, adjustments, audibles, protection adjustments, things like that. That's all going pretty well."

Newton signed a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Patriots in July after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers. A former NFL MVP, Newton has battled injuries throughout each of the last two seasons.

While Newton is considered the presumptive favorite to win the starting job, Belichick has yet to declare a frontrunner.

The Patriots’ next starter will be tasked with replacing six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year after 20 seasons in New England. Newton acknowledged in July that following after Brady won’t be easy.

