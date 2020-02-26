Big West Conference women's basketball championship history

The Big West Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament, with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Big West features nine teams, including Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, Cal State Northridge, Hawaii, Long Beach State, UC Davis, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, and UC Santa Barbara.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

The women’s basketball tournament begins March 10 and runs through March 15.

The conference started holding women’s basketball tournaments in 1984.

Read on for a list of past champions.

2019: UC DAVIS

UC Davis defeated Hawaii, 58-50, in 2019. Morgan Bertsch was named tournament MVP.

2018: CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE

Cal State Northridge won its third Big West title in 2018, defeating UC Santa Bara 63-55. Tessa Bogani was named tournament MVP.

2017: LONG BEACH STATE

In 2017, Long Beach State beat UC Santa Barbara 56-55. Anna Kim was the MVP of the tournament.

2016: HAWAII

In 2016, Hawaii beat UC Davis 78-59. Ashleigh Karaitiana won the MVP award.

PATRIOT LEAGUE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2015: CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE

Cal State Northridge repeated as champions in 2015. They defeated Hawaii, 67-60. Ashlee Guay repeated as tournament MVP.

2014: CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE

Cal State Northridge defeated Cal Poly, 73-58, in 2014. Ashlee Guay won the tournament MVP award.

2013: CAL POLY

Cal Poly won its first Big West title in 2013, defeating Pacific 63-49. Molly Schlemer was named tournament MVP.

2012: UC SANTA BARBARA

UC Santa Barbara won its 14th Big West title in 2012. They defeated Long Beach State, 63-54. Kirsten Tilleman was named tournament MVP.

2011: UC DAVIS

UC Davis defeated Long Beach State, 63-54, in 2011. Paige Mintun was named tournament MVP.

2010: UC RIVERSIDE

In 2010, UC Riverside defeated UC Davis 71-67. Amber Cox won tournament MVP.

2009: UC SANTA BARBARA

UC Santa Barbara knocked off Cal Poly, 64-57, in 2009. Lauren Pederson was named tournament MVP.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2008: UC SANTA BARBARA

UC Santa Barbara defeated UC Davis, 74-59, in 2008. Jessica Wilson was the MVP.

2007: UC RIVERSIDE

UC Riverside got the best of UC Santa Barbara again, winning 70-67. Kemie Nkele was named tournament MVP for a second time.

2006: UC RIVERSIDE

UC Riverside defeated UC Santa Barbara, 59-58. Kemie Nkele was named tournament MVP.

2005: UC SANTA BARBARA

UC Santa Barbara won its ninth consecutive conference title in 2005. They defeated Idaho 74-66. Kristen Mann was named tournament MVP.

2004: UC SANTA BARBARA

In 2004, UC Santa Barbara defeated Idaho 68-51. Lindsay Taylor won her third consecutive tournament MVP award.

2003: UC SANTA BARBARA

UC Santa Barbara refused to be knocked off the top of the mountain in 2003. They defeated Pacific, 68-50. Lindsay Taylor won a second tournament MVP.

2002: UC SANTA BARBARA

UC Santa Barbara won a sixth straight Big West title in 2002. They defeated Pacific, 64-53. Lindsay Taylor was named tournament MVP.

2001: UC SANTA BARBARA

UC Santa Barbara won beat Long Beach State for a third straight time in 2001, 79-76. Rachelle Rogers won tournament MVP.

2000: UC SANTA BARBARA

It was a fourth Big West title in-a-row in 2000 for UC Santa Barbara. They defeated Long Beach State 79-69. Stacy Clinesmith was named tournament MVP.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1999: UC SANTA BARBARA

In 1999, UC Santa Barbara beat Long Beach State 94-67. Erin Buescher repeated as tournament MVP.

1998: UC SANTA BARBARA

UC Santa Barbara repeated as champions in 1998. They defeated Boise State, 86-69. Erin Buescher was named tournament MVP.

1997: UC SANTA BARBARA

UC Santa Barbara started its streak of Big West title wins in 1997. The Gauchos defeated UC Irvine, 81-66. Amy Smith was named tournament MVP.

1996: HAWAII

Hawaii defeated Pacific, 68-64, in 1996. Kate McAllister was named tournament MVP.

1995: UC IRVINE

UC Irvine won its first Big West title in 1995, defeating Pacific 65-53. Allah-mi Basheer was named tournament MVP.

1994: UNLV

UNLV defeated Hawaii, 78-60. Gwynn Hobbs was MVP of the tournament.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1993: UC SANTA BARBARA

UC Santa Barbara defeated Hawaii, 80-77, in 1993. Cori Close was named tournament MVP.

1992: UC SANTA BARBARA

UC Santa Barbara defeated Long Beach State, 68-68. Erika Kienast was named tournament MVP.

1991: LONG BEACH STATE

Long Beach State defeated Cal State Fullerton, 71-60, in 1991. Genia Miller, of Cal State Fullerton, was named tournament MVP.

1990: UNLV

UNLV got a close win over Long Beach State in 1990. The Rebels won, 67-64. Pauline Jordan won the MVP award.

1989: LONG BEACH STATE

In 1989, Long Beach State finished a three-peat with an 89-81 victory. Penny Toler won a third consecutive MVP award.

1988: LONG BEACH STATE

Long Beach State won a second conference title over UNLV in 1988, 79-58. Penny Toler was named MVP for a second straight time.

1987: LONG BEACH STATE

Long Beach State got revenge on UNLV in the Big West title game in 1987. They won, 98-57. Penny Toler won the MVP award.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1986: UNLV

UNLV won a third straight Big West title in 1986. The Rebels defeated Long Beach State, 99-89. Misty Thomas won the first tournament MVP award.

1985: UNLV

UNLV edged UC Irvine, 61-60, in 1985. There was no MVP awarded.

1984: UNLV

UNLV won the first Big West title in 1984, defeating UC Irvine 90-55. There was no MVP awarded.