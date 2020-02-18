Big Sky Conference men's basketball championship history

The Big Sky Conference holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Big Sky features 11 teams, including Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, Southern Utah, and Weber State.

The Big Sky conference tournament begins March 11 and runs through March 14.

The conference was formed in 1963. The conference began holding tournaments for automatic berths into the NCAA Tournament in 1976.

Read below for a list of previous conference tournament champions.

2019: MONTANA

Montana repeated as champion in 2019. They beat Eastern Washington for a second straight time, 68-62. Ahmaad Rorie was named tournament MVP.

2018: MONTANA

Montana won its tenth Big Sky title in 2018, knocking off Eastern Washington 82-65. Michael Oguine was named tournament MVP.

2017: NORTH DAKOTA

In 2017, North Dakota won its first Big Sky title. They defeated Weber State in overtime, 93-89. Quinton Hooker was named tournament MVP.

2016: WEBER STATE

Weber State won title No. 10 in 2016. The Wildcats defeated Montana, 62-59. Jeremy Senglin was named tournament MVP.

2015: EASTERN WASHINGTON

Eastern Washington won the Big Sky in 2015. They defeated Montana, 69-65. Tyler Harvey was named tournament MVP.

2014: WEBER STATE

Weber State tied Montana’s Big Sky title record in 2014. They defeated North Dakota, 88-67. Davion Berry was named tournament MVP.

2013: MONTANA

Montana won its ninth title in 2013. The Grizzlies knocked off Weber State, 67-64. Kareem Jamar won the MVP for a second straight season.

2012: MONTANA

Montana won another Big Sky in 2012. They defeated Weber State, 85-66. Kareem Jamar was named MVP.

2011: NORTHERN COLORADO

Northern Colorado won the Big Sky in 2011. They defeated Montana, 65-60. Devon Beitzel was named tournament MVP. NCAA sanctions forced the Bears to vacate their title.

2010: MONTANA

Montana was holding up the hardware again in 2010. They narrowly defeated Weber State, 66-65. Anthony Johnson was named tournament MVP.

2009: PORTLAND STATE

Portland State repeated as Big Sky champs in 2009. They defeated Montana State, 79-77. Jeremiah Dominguez was named MVP.

2008: PORTLAND STATE

In 2008, Portland State captured its first conference title. They defeated Northern Arizona, 67-51. Deonte Huff was named tournament MVP.

2007: WEBER STATE

Weber State won the Big Sky over Northern Arizona in 2007, 88-80. David Paten was named tournament MVP.

2006: MONTANA

Montana repeated as champs in 2006. They defeated Northern Arizona, 73-60. Virgil Matthews was named tournament MVP.

2005: MONTANA

Montana defeated Weber State, 63-61. The Grizzlies’ Kamarr Davis was named MVP.

2004: EASTERN WASHINGTON

Eastern Washington won the Big Sky on its fourth chance. The Eagles defeated Northern Arizona, 71-59. Brendon Merritt was named MVP.

2003: WEBER STATE

Weber State ended Eastern Washington’s third straight chance of a Big Sky title. They won, 60-57. Jermaine Boyette was named MVP.

2002: MONTANA

Montana defeated Eastern Washington, 70-66, in 2002. Dan Trammel was named tournament MVP.

2001: CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE

Cal State Northridge won its first title in 2001. They defeated Eastern Washington, 73-58. Brian Heinle was named tournament MVP.

2000: NORTHERN ARIZONA

Northern Arizona won its second title in three years. They defeated Cal State Northridge in overtime, 85-81. Ross Land was named tournament MVP.

1999: WEBER STATE

Weber State won the Big Sky in 1999. They defeated Northern Arizona, 82-75. Eddie Gill was named MVP.

1998: NORTHERN ARIZONA

In 1998, Northern Arizona defeated Montana 77-50. Dan McClintock was named tournament MVP.

1997: MONTANA

Montana won the Big Sky in 1997. The Grizzlies defeated Cal State Northridge, 82-79. Trenton Cross, of Cal State Northridge, was named tournament MVP.

1996: MONTANA STATE

Montana State won its first title since 1986. They defeated Weber State, 81-70, in 1996. Danny Sprinkle was named tournament MVP.

1995: WEBER STATE

Weber State defeated Montana in 1995, 84-62. Ruben Nembhard was named tournament MVP.

1994: BOISE STATE

Boise State went back-to-back in 1994. The Broncos defeated Idaho State, 85-81. Shambric Williams was named MVP of the tournament.

1993: BOISE STATE

Boise State defeated Idaho, 80-68, in 1993. Tanoka Beard was named tournament MVP.

1992: MONTANA

Montana repeated as champions in 1992. They defeated Nevada, 73-68. Delvon Anderson was named MVP.

1991: MONTANA

Montana knocked off Idaho in 1991. The Grizzlies won, 76-68. Kevin Kearney was named tournament MVP.

1990: IDAHO

Idaho defeated Eastern Washington, 65-62. Riley Smith won a second tournament MVP.

1989: IDAHO

Idaho won the Big Sky in 1989. The Vandals defeated Boise State, 59-52. Riley Smith was named tournament MVP.

1988: BOISE STATE

Boise State won a second conference title in 1988. The Broncos defeated Montana State, 63-61. Chris Childs was named tournament MVP.

1987: IDAHO STATE

Idaho State defeated Nevada, 92-81. Jim Rhode was named MVP.

1986: MONTANA STATE

Montana State won the conference title in 1986. They beat rival Montana, 82-77. Tony Hampton was named tournament MVP.

1985: NEVADA

Nevada repeated as champions in 1985. The Wolf Pack defeated Idaho State, 79-63. Dwayne Randall was named tournament MVP.

1984: NEVADA

Nevada defeated Montana, 71-69, in 1984. Curtis High was named tournament MVP.

1983: WEBER STATE

In 1983, Weber State won a fourth consecutive title. They defeated Nevada, 87-78. Ken Green, of Nevada, was named tournament MVP.

1982: IDAHO

Idaho repeated as champions in 1982. The Vandals defeated Nevada, 95-80. Ken Owens won a second straight tournament MVP.

1981: IDAHO

Idaho defeated Montana, 70-64. Ken Owens was named tournament MVP.

1980: WEBER STATE

Bruce Collins and Weber State would win a third consecutive Big Sky title in 1980. They defeated Montana, 50-42. Collins was named tournament MVP.

1979: WEBER STATE

Weber State won a second straight title in 1979. They defeated Northern Arizona, 92-70. Bruce Collins won a second straight MVP award.

1978: WEBER STATE

Weber State finally broke through and won the title in 1978. They defeated Montana, 62-55. Bruce Collins was named MVP.

1977: IDAHO STATE

Idaho State defeated Weber State, 61-55. Ed Thompson was named MVP.

1976: BOISE STATE

Boise State won the first-ever Big Sky Conference tournament title in 1976. The Broncos defeated Weber State, 77-70, in overtime. Jimmie Watts, of Weber State, was named MVP.