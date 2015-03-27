Big second period sends Preds past Blackhawks

Kevin Klein, Colin Wilson and Sergei 2, at Bridgestone Arena.

Craig Smith and Patric Hornqvist added a goal each for the Predators, who won for the 10th time in 12 outings.

Pekka Rinne was solid between the pipes with 20 saves.

Marian Hossa provided both tallies for the Blackhawks, who saw their three- game win streak halted.

Corey Crawford was pulled after allowing four goals on 17 shots in less than two periods. Ray Emery finished up by stopping five shots.