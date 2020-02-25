Expand / Collapse search
College Basketball
Published

Big East Conference women's basketball championship history

Ryan Gaydos
The Big East Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Big East features 10 teams--ButlerCreightonDePaul, Georgetown, MarquetteProvidenceSt. John’sSeton HallVillanova and Xavier.

The women’s tournament begins March 6 and runs through March 9.

The Big East Conference was formed in 1979. However, the conference split in 2013 with the non-football playing schools retaining the Big East championship and history, among other things. The football-playing schools formed their own conference – the American Athletic Conference – which is the original conference’s legal successor.

The women’s tournament began in 1983.

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: DEPAUL

DePaul won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DePaul repeated in 2019, defeating Marquette 74-73. Chante Stonewall was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

2018: DEPAUL

DePaul won the Big East in 2018. They defeated Marquette, 98-63. Amrah Coleman was named Most Outstanding Player.

2017: MARQUETTE

Marquette won its first Big East title in 2017. The Golden Eagles beat DePaul, 86-78. Amani Wilborn was named tournament MOP.

2016: ST. JOHN’S

In 2016, St. John’s would be back on top of the conference. The Red Storm beat Creighton 50-37. Aliyyah Hanford was named MOP.

2015: DEPAUL

DePaul repeated as champions in 2015. They defeated Seton Hall, 78-68. Megan Podkowa was named tournament MOP.

2014: DEPAUL

DePaul defeated St. John’s 66-57. Jasmine Penny was named MOP.

2013: NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame won the Big East title in 2013, 61-59, over Connecticut. Kayla McBride was named MOP.

2012: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut won its final Big East title before moving to the AAC in 2012. They beat Notre Dame, 63-54. Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis was named Most Outstanding Player.

2011: CONNECTICUT

Maya Moore won the tournament MVP in 2011.

Connecticut won its 17th Big East title in 2011, beating Notre Dame 73-64. Maya Moore won a second MOP award.

2010: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut knocked down West Virginia, 60-32, in 2010. Kalana Greene was named tournament MOP.

2009: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut beat Louisville again in 2009, 73-36. Maya Moore won the Most Outstanding Player award.

2008: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut started another great Big East title streak in 2008. The Huskies defeated Louisville, 65-59. Charde Houston was named tournament MOP.

2007: RUTGERS

Rutgers won its first Big East title in 2007 after multiple tries. They defeated Connecticut, 55-47. Matee Ajavon was named tournament MOP.

2006: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut defeated West Virginia in 2006. They won, 50-44. Ann Strother won the MOP award.

2005: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut got back the Big East title in 2005, defeating Rutgers 67-51. Barbara Turner was named tournament MOP.

2004: BOSTON COLLEGE

Boston College defeated Rutgers, 75-57. Jessalyn Deveny was named MOP.

2003: VILLANOVA

Villanova won its third Big East title in 2003. They knocked off Connecticut, 52-48. Trish Juhline was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

2002: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut won its ninth straight Big East title in 2002, defeating Boston College 96-54. Asjha Jones was named MOP.

2001: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut beat Notre Dame, 78-76, in 2001. Diana Taurasi was named MOP.

2000: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut defeated Rutgers, 79-59, in 2000. Tamika Williams won tournament MOP.

1999: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut defeated Notre Dame, 96-75, in 1999. Shea Ralph took home the MOP hardware.

1998: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut defeated Rutgers, 67-58, in 1998. Rita Williams won the MOP award.

1997: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut defeated Notre Dame, 86-77, in 1997. Nykesha Sales was named MOP.

1996: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut defeated Notre Dame, 71-54, in 1996. Kara Wolters won a second straight tournament MOP award.

1995: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut defeated Seton Hall, 85-49, in 1995. Kara Wolters won tournament MOP.

1994: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut started its reign of supremacy in 1994. The Huskies defeated Seton Hall, 77-51. Future WNBA great Rebecca Lobo won the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

1993: MIAMI

Miami repeated as champions in 1993. The Hurricanes defeated Providence, 77-56. Vicki Plowden was named tournament MVP.

1992: MIAMI

In 1992, Miami defeated Connecticut 56-47. Frances Savage was named MVP.

1991: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut won its second title in three years in 1991. The Huskies defeated Providence, 79-74. Meghan Pattyson was named tournament MVP.

1990: PROVIDENCE

Providence won its first conference title in 1990. The Friars defeated Connecticut, 82-61. Andrea Bangum was named tournament MVP.

1989: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut won its first Big East title in 1989. They defeated Providence, 84-65. Kerry Bascom was named tournament MVP.

1988: ST. JOHN’S

St. John’s needed double overtime in 1988 to defeat Syracuse, 74-72. Sabrina Johnson was named tournament MVP.

1987: VILLANOVA

Villanova repeated as champions in 1987. They knocked off Boston College, 60-45. Shelly Pennefather won a second tournament MVP.

1986: VILLANOVA

Villanova beat Providence, 71-60. Shelly Pennefather was named tournament MVP.

1985: SYRACUSE

In 1985, Syracuse won the Big East. The Orange defeated Villanova, 57-56. Janice Long was named tournament MVP.

1984: ST. JOHN’S

St. John’s repeated as conference champs in 1984. They defeated Seton Hall, 66-46. Anne Marie McNamee won the MVP.

1983: ST. JOHN’S

St. John’s won the first Big East Tournament in 1983. They defeated Providence, 74-63. Debbie Beckford was named tournament MVP.

