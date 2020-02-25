Big East Conference women's basketball championship history
The Big East Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The Big East features 10 teams--Butler, Creighton, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, St. John’s, Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier.
The women’s tournament begins March 6 and runs through March 9.
The Big East Conference was formed in 1979. However, the conference split in 2013 with the non-football playing schools retaining the Big East championship and history, among other things. The football-playing schools formed their own conference – the American Athletic Conference – which is the original conference’s legal successor.
The women’s tournament began in 1983.
Read below for a list of past champions.
2019: DEPAUL
DePaul repeated in 2019, defeating Marquette 74-73. Chante Stonewall was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
2018: DEPAUL
DePaul won the Big East in 2018. They defeated Marquette, 98-63. Amrah Coleman was named Most Outstanding Player.
2017: MARQUETTE
Marquette won its first Big East title in 2017. The Golden Eagles beat DePaul, 86-78. Amani Wilborn was named tournament MOP.
2016: ST. JOHN’S
In 2016, St. John’s would be back on top of the conference. The Red Storm beat Creighton 50-37. Aliyyah Hanford was named MOP.
2015: DEPAUL
DePaul repeated as champions in 2015. They defeated Seton Hall, 78-68. Megan Podkowa was named tournament MOP.
2014: DEPAUL
DePaul defeated St. John’s 66-57. Jasmine Penny was named MOP.
2013: NOTRE DAME
Notre Dame won the Big East title in 2013, 61-59, over Connecticut. Kayla McBride was named MOP.
2012: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut won its final Big East title before moving to the AAC in 2012. They beat Notre Dame, 63-54. Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis was named Most Outstanding Player.
2011: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut won its 17th Big East title in 2011, beating Notre Dame 73-64. Maya Moore won a second MOP award.
2010: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut knocked down West Virginia, 60-32, in 2010. Kalana Greene was named tournament MOP.
2009: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut beat Louisville again in 2009, 73-36. Maya Moore won the Most Outstanding Player award.
2008: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut started another great Big East title streak in 2008. The Huskies defeated Louisville, 65-59. Charde Houston was named tournament MOP.
2007: RUTGERS
Rutgers won its first Big East title in 2007 after multiple tries. They defeated Connecticut, 55-47. Matee Ajavon was named tournament MOP.
2006: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut defeated West Virginia in 2006. They won, 50-44. Ann Strother won the MOP award.
2005: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut got back the Big East title in 2005, defeating Rutgers 67-51. Barbara Turner was named tournament MOP.
2004: BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College defeated Rutgers, 75-57. Jessalyn Deveny was named MOP.
2003: VILLANOVA
Villanova won its third Big East title in 2003. They knocked off Connecticut, 52-48. Trish Juhline was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
2002: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut won its ninth straight Big East title in 2002, defeating Boston College 96-54. Asjha Jones was named MOP.
2001: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut beat Notre Dame, 78-76, in 2001. Diana Taurasi was named MOP.
2000: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut defeated Rutgers, 79-59, in 2000. Tamika Williams won tournament MOP.
1999: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut defeated Notre Dame, 96-75, in 1999. Shea Ralph took home the MOP hardware.
1998: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut defeated Rutgers, 67-58, in 1998. Rita Williams won the MOP award.
1997: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut defeated Notre Dame, 86-77, in 1997. Nykesha Sales was named MOP.
1996: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut defeated Notre Dame, 71-54, in 1996. Kara Wolters won a second straight tournament MOP award.
1995: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut defeated Seton Hall, 85-49, in 1995. Kara Wolters won tournament MOP.
1994: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut started its reign of supremacy in 1994. The Huskies defeated Seton Hall, 77-51. Future WNBA great Rebecca Lobo won the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
1993: MIAMI
Miami repeated as champions in 1993. The Hurricanes defeated Providence, 77-56. Vicki Plowden was named tournament MVP.
1992: MIAMI
In 1992, Miami defeated Connecticut 56-47. Frances Savage was named MVP.
1991: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut won its second title in three years in 1991. The Huskies defeated Providence, 79-74. Meghan Pattyson was named tournament MVP.
1990: PROVIDENCE
Providence won its first conference title in 1990. The Friars defeated Connecticut, 82-61. Andrea Bangum was named tournament MVP.
1989: CONNECTICUT
Connecticut won its first Big East title in 1989. They defeated Providence, 84-65. Kerry Bascom was named tournament MVP.
1988: ST. JOHN’S
St. John’s needed double overtime in 1988 to defeat Syracuse, 74-72. Sabrina Johnson was named tournament MVP.
1987: VILLANOVA
Villanova repeated as champions in 1987. They knocked off Boston College, 60-45. Shelly Pennefather won a second tournament MVP.
1986: VILLANOVA
Villanova beat Providence, 71-60. Shelly Pennefather was named tournament MVP.
1985: SYRACUSE
In 1985, Syracuse won the Big East. The Orange defeated Villanova, 57-56. Janice Long was named tournament MVP.
1984: ST. JOHN’S
St. John’s repeated as conference champs in 1984. They defeated Seton Hall, 66-46. Anne Marie McNamee won the MVP.
1983: ST. JOHN’S
St. John’s won the first Big East Tournament in 1983. They defeated Providence, 74-63. Debbie Beckford was named tournament MVP.