Big East Conference men's basketball championship history

The Big East Conference holds an annual men’s basketball tournament, with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Big East features 10 teams, including Butler, Creighton, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, St. John’s, Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier.

The men’s basketball tournament begins March 11 and runs through March 14.

The Big East Conference was formed in 1979. However, the conference split in 2013 with the non-football playing schools retaining the Big East championship and history, among other things. The football-playing schools formed their own conference – the American Athletic Conference – which is the original conference’s legal successor.

2019: VILLANOVA

Villanova edged Seton Hall in 2019 for a third straight title. The Wildcats won, 74-72. Phil Booth was named MVP.

2018: VILLANOVA

Villanova repeated as champs in 2018, defeating Providence 76-66 in overtime. Mikal Bridges was named MVP.

2017: VILLANOVA

Villanova bounced back in 2017, starting a bit of a run in the Big East. The Wildcats defeated Creighton, 74-60. Josh Hart won his second tournament MVP.

2016: SETON HALL

Seton Hall won its first Big East title since 1993. The Pirates defeated Villanova, 69-67, in 2016. Isaiah Whitehead was named tournament MVP.

2015: VILLANOVA

Villanova defeated Xavier, 69-52, in 2015. Josh Hart was named MVP.

2014: PROVIDENCE

Providence won its second Big East title in 2014. The Friars defeated Creighton, 65-58. Bryce Cotton was named MVP.

2013: LOUISVILLE

Louisville repeated as champions in 2013. They defeated Syracuse, 78-61. Peyton Silva won a second consecutive MVP.

2012: LOUISVILLE

Louisville won the Big East in 2012. The Cardinals defeated Cincinnati, 50-44. Peyton Silva was named MVP.

2011: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut defeated Louisville, 69-66, in 2011. Future NBA star Kemba Walker was named MVP.

2010: WEST VIRGINIA

In 2010, West Virginia captured its first Big East title. The Mountaineers defeated Georgetown 60-58. Da’Sean Butler was named MVP.

2009: LOUISVILLE

Louisville beat Syracuse, 76-66, in 2009. Jonny Flynn, of Syracuse, was named MVP.

2008: PITTSBURGH

Pittsburgh finally got back to winning the hardware in 2008. The Panthers defeated Georgetown, 74-65. Sam Young was named MVP.

2007: GEORGETOWN

Georgetown won its first Big East title since 1989. The Hoyas beat Pittsburgh, 65-42, in 2007. Jeff Green was named MVP.

2006: SYRACUSE

Syracuse repeated as champion in 2006, 65-51. Gerry McNamara was named MVP of the tournament.

2005: SYRACUSE

Syracuse defeated West Virginia, 68-59, in 2005. Hakim Warrick was named MVP.

2004: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut defeated Pittsburgh for the second time in three years in 2004. The Huskies defeated the Panthers, 61-58. Ben Gordon was named tournament MVP.

2003: PITTSBURGH

Pittsburgh defeated Connecticut the following year, 74-56. Julius Page was named tournament MVP.

2002: CONNECTICUT

In 2002, Connecticut defeated Pittsburgh 74-65 in overtime. Caron Butler was named MVP.

2001: BOSTON COLLEGE

Boston College won a second Big East title in 2001, defeating Pittsburgh 79-57. Troy Bell was named MVP.

2000: ST. JOHN’S

St. John’s knocked off the Huskies in 2000, 80-70. Bootsy Thornton was named MVP.

1999: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut repeated as champion in 1999. The Huskies defeated St. Johns’ 82-63. Kevin Freeman was named MVP.

1998: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut defeated Syracuse, 69-64. Khalid El-Amin was named tournament MVP.

1997: BOSTON COLLEGE

Boston College won its first Big East title in 1997. The Eagles bested Villanova, 70-58. Scoonie Penn was named MVP.

1996: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut edged Georgetown in 1996, 75-74. Victor Page, of Georgetown, was tournament MVP.

1995: VILLANOVA

Villanova defeated Connecticut, 94-78. Kerry Kittles was named MVP of the tournament.

1994: PROVIDENCE

In 1994, Providence defeated Georgetown, 74-64. Michael Smith was named tournament MVP.

1993: SETON HALL

Seton Hall won its second title in three seasons in 1993. The Pirates defeated Syracuse, 103-70. Tony Dehere was named MVP.

1992: SYRACUSE

Syracuse defeated Georgetown, 56-54. Alonzo Mourning, of Georgetown, was named MVP.

1991: SETON HALL

Seton Hall won its first Big East title in 1991. They defeated Georgetown, 74-62. Oliver Taylor was named MVP.

1990: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut won its first Big East title in 1990. The Huskies defeated Syracuse, 78-75. Chris Smith was named MVP.

1989: GEORGETOWN

Georgetown won the tournament again in 1989. They defeated Syracuse, 88-79. Charles Smith was named MVP.

1988: SYRACUSE

Syracuse defeated Villanova, 85-68, in 1988. Sherman Douglas was named tournament MVP.

1987: GEORGETOWN

Georgetown won the Big East title in 1987. The Hoyas defeated Syracuse, 69-59. Reggie Williams was named MVP.

1986: ST. JOHN’S

St. John’s knocked off Syracuse in 1986, 70-69. Dwayne Washington was named MVP.

1985: GEORGETOWN

Georgetown won a fourth Big East title in six years in 1985. The Hoyas defeated St. John’s, 92-80. Patrick Ewing won the MVP award.

1984: GEORGETOWN

Georgetown defeated Syracuse, 82-71. Future NBA star Patrick Ewing was named MVP.

1983: ST. JOHN’S

St. Johns defeated Boston College, 85-77. Chris Mullin was named MVP.

1982: GEORGETOWN

Georgetown became the first multi-champion in 1982. They defeated Villanova, 72-54. Eric Floyd was named tournament MVP.

1981: SYRACUSE

Syracuse bounced back in 1981. The Orange defeated Villanova, 83-80. Leo Rautins was named tournament MVP.

1980: GEORGETOWN

Georgetown won the first-ever Big East Conference tournament title. The Hoyas defeated Syracuse, 87-81. Craig Shelton was named MVP.