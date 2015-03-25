Big 12 commissioner says league feels good with 10 teams right now

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says the 10-team league feels good about where it is right now while also keeping an eye on what is happening with other conferences across the country.

The Big 12 athletic directors will have a regular meeting later this month in Dallas. Bowlsby says part of their discussions then will includes the advantages of staying with their current membership, plus the advantages and disadvantages of possibly adding to that.

While at the NCAA convention Wednesday, Bowlsby said until persuaded that larger is better, the Big 12 is comfortable with its 10 schools.

Bowlsby says there are some ways the league could be proactive in adding teams. But he says there's no clear evidence that shows that would be the right thing to do.