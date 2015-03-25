Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Bielema: McKay granted release from Arkansas, set to transfer

By | Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas coach Bret Bielema says sophomore receiver Mekale McKay has been granted his scholarship release and will transfer.

Bielema said earlier this week that McKay, who had 21 catches for 317 yards last season, was considering a transfer from the Razorbacks.

He says the 6-foot-6, 195-pound receiver has decided on a school to transfer to, but he wasn't at liberty to say which school — other than to say it's "a good situation" for McKay.

Bielema says he talked with McKay on Friday and that he wished the receiver the "best of luck."

McKay was through to be one of the top returning receivers at Arkansas this season, but he was slowed by nagging injuries in the spring and wasn't listed on the team's post-spring two-deep depth chart.