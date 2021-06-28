Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Biden, Trudeau make 'friendly wager' for Stanley Cup Final

The Canadiens look to add to their trophy case while the Lightning eye back-to-back titles

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

There is more pressure than ever for the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens to win the Stanley Cup – their leaders are counting on them.

President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a friendly wager on the Stanley Cup before the puck dropped in Game 1 Monday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Two of the best teams in the NHL are facing off right now… how about a friendly wager, @POTUS?" Trudeau tweeted as the game started.

Biden replied: "You’re on pal."

They both tweeted the hash-flags of the teams they were supporting – Trudeau the Canadiens and Biden the Lightning.

STANLEY CUP FINAL 2021: LIGHTNING LOOK TO REPEAT, CANADIENS HOPE TO END DROUGHT

The Canadiens are looking to further extend their league record of most Stanley Cup wins to 24 while the Lightning are looking to become the first team since the Pittsburgh Penguins to win back-to-back titles. Only nine teams have put together consecutive title runs in NHL history.

Pegged as the underdogs heading into playoffs, Montreal faced elimination by the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the first round only to bounce back, going 11-2 to reach the finals. After overcoming the Winnipeg Jets in the second round, the Canadiens defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tampa Bay beat the Florida Panthers (4-2) and the Carolina Hurricanes (4-1) to advance to the Eastern Conference Final, where it faced its biggest threat against Barry Trotz and the New York Islanders. The Isles would survive elimination in Game 6 only to fall in Game 7.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_