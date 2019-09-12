US Open winner Bianca Andreescu reveals Drake finally messaged her after winning first major title

Bianca Andreescu called out Drake on Monday and the “Money in the Grave” rapper finally answered.

Andreescu appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and told the audience the shocking news that Canada’s biggest sports fan did not reach out to her following her U.S. Open win over Serena Williams.

BIANCA ANDREESCU DEFEATS SERENA WILLIAMS IN US OPEN FINAL FOR FIRST MAJOR TITLE

The 19-year-old tennis sensation revealed she had heard from Shania Twain, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto Mayor John Tory, former NBA star Steve Nash and even the 2019 NBA champion Toronto Raptors. But the one person she hadn’t heard from at that time was Drake — who had been seen supporting Williams in the past.

When Fallon asked whether there was anyone she hadn’t heard from, Andreescu revealed it was Drake.

“Champagne papi, I’m waiting for you,” she said.

As Andreescu was leaving her press conference Wednesday, she dropped the bombshell to reporters.

RAFAEL NADAL WINS 4TH US OPEN TITLE, DEFEATING DANIIL MEDVEDEV

“Oh, Drake messaged me by the way,” she said with a smile on her face. “I’m actually having a conversation with him. This is unreal."

“He’s like ‘Here I am. Congrats. We are all so proud of you. I’ve been liking every post with you in it lol. I thought you’d see.’”

Andreescu said she didn’t see Drake liking any posts because she wasn’t really on social media during the tournament.

“I don’t even know what to reply to that. It’s gonna take me a while,” she said. “He has ‘seen’ the message. Don’t worry I’m gonna answer.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Andreescu defeated Williams 6-3, 7-5, and by doing so became the first Canadian and first player born in the 2000s to win a Grand Slam singles title.