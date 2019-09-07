Expand / Collapse search
Bianca Andreescu defeats Serena Williams in US Open final for first major title

By Samuel Chamberlain | Fox News

This time, there was no controversy.

For the second year in a row, Serena Williams' quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title was denied in Saturday's U.S. Open final by a much younger opponent.

This time, it was 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu who won her first major title, defeating the 37-year-old Williams 6-3, 7-5.

Andreescu appeared to be cruising to a routine straight-sets win before Williams fought off a match point at 5-1 in the second set, then ripped off the next five games to make Andreescu earn the title in front of a partisan, pro-Williams crowd in Flushing Meadows.

Andreescu stopped the bleeding with a service hold to go ahead 6-5, then broke Williams' serve to clinch the victory.

The final was hard-fought, but was blessedly free of incidents like the dispute between Williams and chair umpire Carlos Ramos that marred her 2018 final loss to Naomi Osaka.

