Bethune-Cookman shuts Delaware State out in final 3 quarters, earns 21-7 victory

Quentin Williams and Eddie Poole each scored touchdowns in the second half to help Bethune-Cookman distance themselves from Delaware State 21-7 in a Mid-Eastern Conference matchup Saturday.

With 6:02 remaining in the third quarter, Williams ran for the go-ahead score from 31 yards out.

Williams hit Poole for a 15-yard score late in the fourth quarter to increase the lead to 14 for the Wildcats (4-1, 1-0 MEAC).

The Hornets (1-4, 1-1) grabbed its only lead of the game when Cory Murphy found Malik Golson for a 7-yard score in the first quarter. Bethune-Cookman tied it up in the second quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Anthony Jordan.

Williams finished 4-of-4 for 86 yards and a score. Jackie Wilson was 10-for-15 with 82 yards.

Poole had four receptions for 103 yards.

Delaware State's Murphy completed 19 of his 31 attempts for 213 yards with a score and two interceptions.