Betancourt, Brewers slam Mariners

Yuniesky Betancourt hit a grand slam to help the Milwaukee Brewers take a 10-5 win over the Seattle Mariners to open a three-game series.

"I feel a little more excited," said Betancourt, who spent the first 4 1/2 seasons of his career with the Mariners. "I have good memories of here, for the people here."

Norichika Aoki had two hits and drove in three, while Martin Maldonado went 2- for-4 with two RBI and a run scored for the Brewers, who have won three of their last four. Kyle Lohse (8-7) gave up three runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts over seven innings.

Justin Smoak hit a two-run home run and Kyle Seager drove in a pair for the Mariners, who have lost seven of their last 10 games. Joe Saunders (10-11) was tagged for nine runs -- four earned -- on seven hits in just 4 1/3 innings in the loss.

"I don't think Joe threw the ball that bad," acting Seattle manager Robby Thompson said. "He got the ground balls and then we didn't make the plays behind him."

Milwaukee got on the board in the third on Aoki's two-run ground-rule double, but Seattle got them back in the home half on Seager's two-run single.

In the fourth, Jeff Bianchi singled in a run and Maldonado later hit a two-run double to give the Brewers a 5-2 lead.

The big blast of the game came in the fifth as Betancourt stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out and he belted a 1-1 slider over the left field wall. Aoki singled in a run later in the frame for a 10-2 advantage.

Seattle got a run back in the seventh on Nick Franklin's RBI single, and Smoak crushed a two-run home run in the eighth to make it a 10-5 game.

Brandon Kintzler set the Mariners down in order in the ninth to close out the game.

Game Notes

The last time these teams met was in 2010 when the Brewers took two of three at home ... Each team had three errors in the game ... On Saturday, the Mariners will inducted Ken Griffey Jr. into their Hall of Fame ... Lohse moved to 3-5 in 11 games against the Mariners ... Saunders fell to 0-2 in three starts against the Brewers.