Bernard Tomic fined more than $56,000 for lack of effort during Wimbledon match

Australia’s Bernard Tomic was fined $56,500 at Wimbledon on Thursday for failing to meet “the required professional standards” in his loss to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga earlier in the week.

The fine amounts to his full tournament prize money. Tomic, who finished in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2011, lost to Tsonga 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 in their Tuesday match.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE WIMBLEDON COVERAGE

“It is the opinion of the Referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards,” the All England Club, which hosts the Wimbledon championships, said in a statement.

Tomic can appeal the decision. He was asked after the match if he was happy with his effort.

“Next question, please,” he said.

He was also asked whether he had any issues with his tournament prep.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

“No,” he responded. “Just played terrible.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.