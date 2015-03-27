Bent and Young lead England over Denmark 2-1

Aston Villa provided the offense, with club teammates Darren Bent and Ashley Young scoring Wednesday night to give England a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Denmark and its first win in Scandanavia since 1992.

Liverpool's Daniel Agger beat goalkeeper Joe Hart with a header in the eighth minute off a pass from 18-year-old midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Bent tied it two minutes later with a tap-in following a cross from Theo Walcott, Bent's second goal in eight international appearances.

Young replaced Wayne Rooney at the start of the second half and slotted a side-footed shot past goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen in the 68th minute for his first international goal.

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere made his first start for The Three Lions. His only previous international appearance had been on Aug. 11, when he replaced Steven Gerrard in the 83rd minute against Hungary.

In the absence of Rio Ferdinand and Gerrard, both out with injuries, Frank Lampard captained England from the start of a game for the first time.

"I am happy with the result and the performance of some players," England coach Fabio Capello said. "Wilshere in the first half played with confidence and it was an interesting debut. Bent played well and worked hard to help the team. It's a different position to where he plays for Aston Villa and he scored a goal and had chances for a second."