Bengals' Tee Higgins screams in pain, suffers hamstring injury

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins’ 2020 NFL season is over.

With under eight minutes to go in the first quarter, quarterback Brandon Allen connected with Higgins for a 41-yard play, but the speedy wideout fell to the ground on his own and screamed out in pain while immediately reaching for his leg.

It was reported that Higgins suffered a left hamstring injury and he was ruled out for the remainder of the game, which put an end to his stellar rookie campaign.

Higgins finished the 2020 NFL season with 67 receptions for 908 yards and a team-high six receiving touchdowns.

The former Clemson standout will look to return to the field next season with a healthy Joe Burrow back under center for the Bengals.

Cincinnati has had a tough season overall. winning only four games and recording one tie. The Bengals will miss the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. Cincinnati has not made the playoffs since the 2015 season and hasn't been further than the wildcard round since 1990.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor will reportedly be keeping his job despite only having six wins in his first two seasons and being the only AFC North team this season without a shot to make the playoffs.