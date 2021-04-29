Bengals take Ja'Marr Chase with No. 5 pick, reunites with Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals made Joe Burrow a little extra happy with their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The Bengals selected LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the No. 5 pick, which reunites him with the team’s franchise quarterback from their incredible national championship run back in 2019.

Chase, who opted out of the 2020 college football season, was considered the best wideout in this class. He is the third receiver Cincinnati has taken in the top 10 since 2011, joining A.J. Green (2011) and John Ross (2017).

Once the Bengals made the selection, Burrow immediately showed his support for Chase by posting a GIF of him.

"We are fired up about Ja’Marr Chase," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a press conference after the pick.

Taylor said Chase addresses a team need, adding "we need to be more explosive" on offense.

The Bengals Twitter account also gave Chase a warm welcome.

"From the Bayou to Ohio Welcome to the Jungle, @Real10jayy_," the Bengals wrote.

As a sophomore, Chase came down with 84 receptions for a team-high 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in an All-American season.

Chase will join wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in what should be an explosive Bengals offense. Burrow will have a luxury of weapons at wide receiver, to go along with star running back Joe Mixon.