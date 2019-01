Cincinnati, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - The Cincinnati Bengals signed veteran linebacker Michael Boley on Tuesday.

Boley, who tried out for the Bengals in September, played last season with the New York Giants, recording 92 tackles and three interceptions in 16 games.

In eight seasons, four with the giants and four with the Atlanta Falcons, Boley has recorded 685 tackles and 9 1/2 sacks in 121 games.

In a related roster move, the Bengals released cornerback Curtis Marsh.