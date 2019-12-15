Bengals security confronts Patriots videographers over filming sideline, video shows: 'The damage is done my friend'

A video emerged Sunday of a Cincinnati Bengals security guard confronting New England Patriots videographers for filming the team’s sideline over what the Patriots crew members said was for a profile on their advanced scout.

FOX Sports’ NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed the video during the "NFL on FOX" pregame show. The Bengals and Patriots officials were not identified in the video. The Bengals’ security guard appeared to be in disbelief that the Patriots crew members did not know they weren’t allowed to film the sideline.

“And this is a piece you’re filming on your advanced scout?” the Bengals’ security guard says.

“Yeah,” a Patriots videographer replies.

“Come on guys!” the security guard says in disbelief. “I don’t see the advanced scout in this footage.”

The video is playing while the guard and the videographers talk. The video briefly showed Bengals players running onto the field, but then pans back to the team’s sideline. Cincinnati was playing the Cleveland Browns last week.

The Patriots videographer said he was trying to get “field perspective” and that the recording of the sideline was a mistake. The videographer said he didn’t know he couldn’t film what he was filming and apologized. He then said he can delete the footage right then and there.

The Bengals guard laughs at the idea of deleting the footage and says, “The damage is done my friend.”

Glazer reported that the Bengals security brought over NFL security and the video was confiscated and given to the league.

According to CBS Sports, the Patriots could be facing a loss of a draft pick and a hefty fine over the footage.