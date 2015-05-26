Bengals re-sign Tate

Cincinnati, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed wide receiver Brandon Tate on Wednesday.

Tate logged 17 receptions for 193 yards and one touchdown last season for the Bengals while playing a key role on special teams.

"Brandon has been a big contributor to the success of our team in qualifying for the playoffs the past four seasons," said Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. "We are happy he has decided to remain a Bengal."

Tate, entering his seventh season, has not missed a regular season or postseason game in the last five years, including four with the Bengals.

Tate ranks third all-time on the Bengals in both total kickoff returns (127) and punt returns (126), and he could take over the all-time lead in both categories in 2015 with 20 kickoff returns and 15 punt returns.