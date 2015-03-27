Bengals re-sign LB Lawson

The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed linebacker Manny Lawson on Friday.

Entering his second season with the Bengals, Lawson registered 78 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in 16 games -- 15 starts -- last year.

"Manny was a big part of our success last season, and I look for him to take his game to a higher level this year," said Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer in a statement on the club's website. "He moved to essentially a different position with us, playing outside in a 4-3 (scheme) after being in a 3-4, and he kept getting better as the year went on. He was very good against the run and in coverage, and this year I think we can take better advantage of him as a pass rusher."

Over his six-year career with the 49ers and Bengals, the NC State product has 292 tackles, 16 sacks and eight forced fumbles in 80 games played, including 71 starts.