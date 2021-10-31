Expand / Collapse search
Bengals CB Mike Hilton’s questionable unnecessary roughness call sparks social media frenzy

Mike Hilton shared his thoughts on Twitter following the game

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton made a tackle on New York Jets running back Ty Johnson on a 3rd-and-11 play with two minutes to go in the game Sunday but was flagged for unnecessary roughness due to a helmet-to-helmet hit.

New York Jets Running Back Ty Johnson (25) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Jets Oct. 31, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. 

The questionable call led to an automatic first down for the Jets. Joe Burrow and the Bengals never got the ball back in a 34-31 loss to New York at MetLife Stadium, a week after taking down the Baltimore Ravens and gaining control of the AFC North.

Shaq Lawson (50) of the New York Jets celebrates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium Oct. 31, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J. 

Hilton shared his thoughts on Twitter following the game.

"I just don’t know what a tackle is anymore! It’s fine we will bounce back! Much more left to accomplish! #RuleTheJungle #Bengals," Hilton wrote.

The controversial call also led others to tweet their views.

Mike White (5) of the New York Jets during the first half in his first career start against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium Oct. 31, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jets backup quarterback Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns, caught a 2-point conversion pass on the go-ahead score and joined Cam Newton (2011) as the only players since at least 1950 to throw for 400 or more yards in their first career starts.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) is penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit on New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) in the fourth quarter during a Week 8 game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium.

White, starting in place of injured rookie Zach Wilson, pulled off the improbable victory for the Jets (2-5) while going 37 of 45 and setting an NFL record for the most completions by a QB in his first start.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com