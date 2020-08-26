Bengals' Mackensie Alexander arrested over incident involving man who last saw missing father: report

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was reportedly arrested on battery charges Tuesday night for allegedly confronting a man who left his dad behind on a berry-picking trip, sparking an earnest search.

Alexander, 26, was charged with one count of battery just one day after he left camp to return home to Florida, the NFL Network reported, citing the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

His father, Jean Odney Alexander, went to northwest Okeechobee County with another man on Monday to pick palmetto berries somewhere on the prairie when the other man left the 65-year-old behind, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alexander returned home on Monday and was reportedly arrested the following night for allegedly confronting the man, who has yet to be identified. He was still in police custody as of Wednesday morning, the NFL Network reported.

Earlier in the offseason, Alexander left the Minnesota Vikings and joined the Bengals. A second-round pick out of Clemson back in the 2016 NFL Draft, Alexander played a limited role for the Vikings. He only had 22 tackles, six pass breakups, and one interception in his first two years with the team.

He stepped it up over the last two seasons as the Vikings’ nickel cornerback. Since 2018, he has 81 tackles, 15 passes defended and one interception.

Authorities are still searching for Alexander and are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office.

