Bengals upset Ken Riley left out of NFLs' 'In Memoriam' video

Cincinnati Bengals great Ken Riley was left out of the NFL’s "in memoriam" video during the NFL Honors on Saturday, sparking an angry statement from the franchise.

Riley, a former All-Pro cornerback, died in June. He was 72. He was not among the players remembered in the video from Saturday night’s awards show.

"We are extremely disappointed Ken Riley was not featured in the "In Memoriam" segment during last night’s NFL Honors," the Bengals said in a tweet.

"Ken left a great impact on the Bengals and the NFL. His legacy deserves to be honored among the greatest to ever play the game."

Riley’s son, Ken Riley II, also tweeted on the matter.

"Thank you @Bengals for the support, it was truly disappointing! My father Ken Riley Sr is part of the NFL History. He is # 5 All Time on the Interception list but he was an even better Man!!! It is truly a crime he never got the recognition he deserved," he wrote.

The NFL has not commented on the oversight.

Riley was a quarterback at Florida A&M before the Bengals selected him in the sixth round of the 1969 NFL Draft and he transitioned to cornerback.

Riley spent 15 years with the Bengals. He recorded 65 interceptions and returned five of those picks for touchdowns.

In the final two years of his career, he was among the leaders in interceptions returned for scores. He finished playing with the Bengals in 1983 -- earning his lone First-Team All-Pro selection that season.

"Everybody here loved Kenny. He had everyone's respect," Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement in June. "When he came here, Kenny and Lemar Parrish had never played cornerback, and they’re the two best we’ve ever had. And we’ve had a lot of good ones. We put him over there for a decade and a half and we didn’t have to worry about it. ... I'm going to miss him. He was a good guy and a solid man."

After he retired, Riley was an assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers. He then took the Florida A&M job where he coached from 1986-1993, winning two conference titles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.