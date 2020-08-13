Bengals' John Ross leaves team after son, child's mother test positive for coronavirus: report

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross reportedly left the team Wednesday to help take care of his son after the child and his mother contracted the coronavirus.

The Bengals placed Ross on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list while he left for California to help take care of his family, NFL Network reported. There was no set timetable for his return.

VIRUS-PROOFING NFL FACILITIES IS A TALL, MASKED TASK

Ross, who blew scouts away during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, has had a bit of a tumultuous career as he battled injury after injury. He’s played in 24 games of the course of his three-year career, including three in his rookie year. He played in eight last year.

In those games, he’s recorded 49 catches for 716 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION MATT LIGHT NOT ONBOARD WITH MASKS TO PREVENT CORONAVIRUS

Ross was expected to be a key part of the Bengals’ rejuvenated offense in 2020. The team is expecting A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd to both be healthy as they look to catch passes from rookie Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati has not had any major players go on the COVID-19 list. In late July, undrafted rookie defensive end Kendall Futrell was placed on the list. It’s unclear whether he tested positive for the virus or he came into contact with a person who had it.