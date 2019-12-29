Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon accidentally nails referee with helmet while celebrating win

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon may be in some trouble over a celebration during his team’s win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Mixon was seen celebrating after the Bengals finished the game in the victory formation. He took off his helmet and swung it but he failed to realize that there was someone around him – a referee.

Mixon’s helmet came out of his hands and hit the referee from behind.

The ref fell backward onto the ground. Mixon and other referees tried to help him up.

The running back tweeted an apology after the game.

“I will always apologize for a mistake however unintentional and accidental. To the ref I’m sorry I never saw you coming. Will never apologize for my excitement when the Bengals win!! #WhoDey already thinking about 2020 season,” he wrote.

The Bengals picked up their second win of the season with the 33-23 victory. They finish with a 2-14 record. Cincinnati is set to have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

In the game, Mixon had 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

He finished the season with 1,137 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on the season.