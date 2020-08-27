Bengals' Joe Burrow: 'How can you hear the pain Black people are going through and dismiss it as nothing'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been outspoken about social justice issues since entering the NFL, and used his platform again Thursday.

Burrow’s latest tweet came as the NBA, WNBA and MLB postponed games in wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., over the weekend.

“How can you hear the pain Black people are going through and dismiss it as nothing. How can you hear the pain and respond with anything other than ‘I stand with you,’" he tweeted as the NBA players’ decisions to boycott games this week sparked a heated debate across social media.

The NBA and NBPA confirmed that all three games were officially postponed. They put out a joint statement saying that games will not be played due to boycotting.

"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games -- Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers -- have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled," the statement read.

The postponement came as players decided it wasn’t right to play the game while there are still injustices in the world. Bucks players released a joint statement on their decision.

“Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we’ve seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball,” the players said.

“When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourselves to that standard, and in this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement.

“We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action, and remember to vote on Nov. 3.”

The front office supported the players’ decision.