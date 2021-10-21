Bengals' Joe Burrow is a 'modern-day Joe Montana,' Super Bowl champion QB says

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have a 4-2 record through six games and sit one game behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North. The former LSU product has 1,540 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Phil Simms, the former Super Bowl champion and New York Giants quarterback, recently weighed in on Burrow’s early-season success and compared him to one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

"When you're watching Joe Burrow, you're watching a modern-day Joe Montana," Simms said on "NFL Today," via CBS Sports earlier this week.

Simms said that he is impressed with how Burrow bounced back from his ACL injury last year, which ended his rookie season early.

"I've been thinking it for about a month, 'This guy reminds me of Joe Montana,'" said Simms, who currently serves as an analyst for CBS. "Smooth, graceful, great feet. Really knows how to move in the pocket. Throws the ball in tremendous rhythm.

"Joe [Montana] is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time … Joe Burrow's a little quicker, probably a little more athletic, and maybe a little bit of a stronger arm than Joe Montana. And just the uncanny ability to just know how to play the game, and I think that that comes from Joe Burrow's background that he was just an all-around athlete growing up."

"It shows when you watch him play," he added. "His movement in the pocket and just buying time has been really, really good for him so far this year."

Simms said that he’s impressed with how the Bengals have built their team around Burrow.

The Bengals reunited Burrow with former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase by taking the superstar wide receiver with their first-round pick in the NFL Draft. They also took guard Jackson Carman with their second-rounder and signed veteran tackle Riley Reiff during the offseason.

Defensively, second-year linebacker Logan Wilson has blossomed into one of the best young players in the league, and the team added former New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who already has 5.5 sacks this season.

"They're on the right track," Simms said. "They can run the ball. Joe Mixon is a star. Joe Burrow and the receiving corps. Having a front four, having difference makers. That's what the league is about. You look at teams that struggle to win every week ... Well, show me the difference makers. The Bengals have them."

"I think there's some toughness to them. Zac Taylor has done a really good job that way. They've made some acquisitions and let some people go this offseason, and everything seems to be working well."