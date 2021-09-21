Ben Simmons won't report to 76ers' training camp: reports

Ben Simmons has once again made it clear that he wants out of Philadelphia.

Multiple reports surfaced on Tuesday that Simmons isn’t expected to attend the 76ers’ training camp next week, and that he has decided he wants to continue his NBA career elsewhere next season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Simmons, who was the No. 1 pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, is a three-time All-Star and was paired with center Joe Embiid to be the cornerstones of a franchise that is still seeking their first NBA title since 1983.

Over four seasons with the Sixers, Simmons averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists. During the NBA playoffs, Simmons shot 25-for-73 from the free throw line. He is also five-for-34 over his career as a three-point shooter.

Simmons just wrapped up the first year of a $177 million maximum deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Back in June, Simmons addressed the criticism that has been directed toward him.

"I am who I am. It is what it is," Simmons said at the time. "The first thing I’m going to do is clear my mind and get my mental (health) right."