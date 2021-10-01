Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia 76ers
Published

Ben Simmons issue 'borderline kind of disrespectful,' 76ers star Joel Embiid says

Embiid, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle were set to meet with Simmons, who turned them down

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid opened up this week about the saga involving Ben Simmons.

Simmons, according to multiple reports, wants out from the 76ers after a disappointing performance in the playoffs. The Athletic reported that Embiid, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle were set to meet with Simmons in Los Angeles with hopes of changing his mind, but the Australian point guard rebuffed their idea.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21, left) and guard Ben Simmons (25, right) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings Feb. 9, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21, left) and guard Ben Simmons (25, right) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings Feb. 9, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

The Simmons drama is a cloud hanging over Philadelphia as the 2021-22 season nears the start. Embiid told the Philadelphia Inquirer he believes their relationship has "run its course."

"The situation is weird, disappointing, borderline kind of disrespectful to other guys that are out here fighting for their lives. Some guys rely on the team to be successful to stay in the league and make money somehow. Because if you’re on a winning team, you’re always gonna have a spot in the league, just because you’re on a winning team and you contributed," Embiid told the newspaper.

NETS OWNER JOE TSAI MAKES CLEAR WHAT THE GOAL IS AMID KYRIE IRVING VACCINE DRAMA

Feb 27, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) and center Joel Embiid (21) look on during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center.

Feb 27, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) and center Joel Embiid (21) look on during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

"We are a better team with him. There’s no question about it. We still hope that he changes his mind [and rejoins the team], but I kind of owe it to these guys to just worry about what we have here. That’s the front office’s job to kind of figure it out, what’s gonna happen. That’s not my job. I’m not the GM. I’m not the owner. So that’s none of my business, honestly."

Embiid said he was "disappointed" Simmons requested a trade.

Embiid and Simmons were the two major pieces of the so-called "process" the 76ers were going through for a few consecutive seasons. Both players started their NBA careers with injuries but both players have been key to their small success.

The 76ers have made the playoffs four consecutive seasons but have not made it past the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons wipes his face after missing a pair of free-throws during the first half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons wipes his face after missing a pair of free-throws during the first half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A change might be good for both parties, but unloading Simmons’ contract is going to be tough. He signed a five-year, $177.2 million deal in July 2019. He’s owed $33 million this season with his salary only increasing through the 2024-25 season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com