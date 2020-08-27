Shapiro slams LeBron James for 'disgusting' suggestion Kenosha officer may have wanted to shoot Black people

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro ripped Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James Thursday after he suggested that the Wisconsin officer involved in the Jacob Blake shooting left his house that morning with a motive to harm "one of these Black people."

"LeBron James -- just because the man is very famous and very wealthy and very good at basketball, doesn't mean he knows what in the hell he's talking about," Shapiro said.

NBA CALLS OFF PLAYOFF GAMES IN PROTEST OF BLAKE SHOOTING

James made the comments at a press conference Tuesday. The NBA has since postponed Wednesday's and Thursday's scheduled playoff games in protest of Blake's shooting.

"You have no idea how that cop that day left the house,” James said. “You don’t know if he woke up on this side of the bed, you don’t know if he woke up on the wrong side of the bed, you don’t know if he had an argument at home with his significant other, you don't know if one of his kids said something to him and he left the house steaming.

"Or maybe," James added. "he just left the house saying that today is going to be the end for one of these Black people. That’s what it feels like.”

"I don't give a crap about what it feels like," the "Ben Shapiro Show" host fired back. "I care about the actual facts of the situation. Feelings don't matter here ... " he added, calling James' implication an "abject disgusting lie" with "no evidence to back that [up]."

LEBRON JAMES, OTHERS REACT TO BOYCOTT OVER BLAKE SHOOTING

"The implication that police officers wake up in the morning like, 'I'm shooting a Black guy today' is disgusting. It's disgusting!" Shapiro emphasized.

"It turns all Black Americans into victims of the police, which is a lie, and suggests that the removal of the police is the solution, which is an even bigger lie," he asserted. "And, it suggests that Black people don't have agency of their own lives in the racist America ... which is the biggest lie of all."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shapiro concluded that while "all of these athletes have the right to speak --they're Americans just like everybody else -- that doesn't mean they know what the hell they're talking about or that what they're saying is good for the country."