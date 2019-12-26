Ben Roethlisberger squashes retirement rumors on Twitter but fans quickly learn they've been blocked

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending injury earlier this year, and as rumors swirled about his status in 2020, he made sure to put an end to any speculation Wednesday.

Roethlisberger expressed in a tweet he was returning to the field next season. He suffered the season-ending elbow injury in a game against the Seattle Seahawks in September.

“P.S. Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my ‘uncertainty’ about playing again, I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year!” he tweeted.

As reports surfaced that Roethlisberger made the announcement via his Twitter account, many Steelers and NFL fans alike were discovering that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback had blocked a ton of people on social media.

Pittsburgh has been hampered by injuries throughout the entire season. The Steelers played both Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges at quarterback this season. Pittsburgh announced earlier this week that Rudolph was lost for the season with an injury.

Hodges will play in the ever-important Week 17 game try and secure a playoff spot. However, he’s struggled at points during this season as well.

For the Steelers to make the playoffs, Pittsburgh will need to defeat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and the Tennessee Titans to lose to the Houston Texans. If Pittsburgh ties, then Tennessee will have to lose. Should the Steelers lose against the Ravens, they will need a Titans loss coupled with an Indianapolis Colts win and an Oakland Raiders loss or tie.