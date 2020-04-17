Ben Roethlisberger not worried if Steelers draft rookie quarterback: 'They have to do what they have to do'

Veteran quarterback sn’t too concerned with the possibility that the Pittsburgh Steelers might use their first round pick to draft a rookie for his position.

There’s no shortage of talented prospects in this year’s draft, but Roethlisberger said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio Thursday that none of that will affect his “mindset” going into the upcoming season.

“They have to do what they have to do,” he said. “We’ve got some quarterbacks on the roster but if they feel like there’s a better one out there then they got to go get him. And that’s their prerogative. That’s why they’re the owners, the GMs and the coaches and we just play. It’s not going to change my mindset, my mentality, my motivation. I’m trying to come off an injury, so I’m going to give it everything I have.”

Roethlisberger, 38, only played two games last season after sustaining an elbow injury in Week 2. Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges both had the chance to prove they were fit for the starting role but after going 8-8, the Steelers could possibly be searching for a new quarterback.

“If they go draft a quarterback with our first pick in the second [round] it’s not like it’s going to make me go out there and try to be any better because I’m already trying to do that anyway, you know?” Roethlisberger said.

It’s likely the Steelers will use their draft pick to address their tight end and running back issues.