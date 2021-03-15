Belmont snubbed from NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament after 26-win season

Out of all the teams who were left out of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field Sunday, the Belmont Bruins might have the best reasons for being upset.

The Bruins finished the season 26-4 and 18-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference, winning the regular season conference title. The Bruins missed out on an automatic bid after losing to Morehead State in the conference championship but figured they would have been a lock to make the tournament regardless.

Belmont not only missed out on the NCAA’s Men’s Basketball Tournament but was left out of the NIT field as well. Bruins head coach Casey Alexander expressed his "disappointment" in a statement.

"I’m deeply disappointed our players won’t have an opportunity for postseason play," Alexander said. "I’m extremely proud of how they’ve conducted themselves and encouraged each other during a very challenging year. Perhaps nothing reflects that more than posting the most wins in the nation with Gonzaga (26).

"To think over the last two years together our group had two conference championships, one tournament championship – not to mention 30 consecutive league wins – but no postseason games is a tough pill to swallow. It is a great reminder you have to handle your own business each day – practice and games – and not rely on anyone to do it for you."

Belmont might have a legitimate gripe but upsets in the Big East and Pac-12 Conference tournaments didn’t help either. Georgetown and Oregon State were likely on the outside looking in if they didn’t receive the automatic bid for winning their respective conference titles.

The Bruins were Ohio Valley Conference tournament champions last season but the coronavirus pandemic put the NCAA tournament on ice. Alexander is 52-11 overall since taking over as head coach last season.