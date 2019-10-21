Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen mocked over height during game vs. New Orleans Saints

The Chicago Bears suffered a frustrating loss at home at the hands of the New Orleans Saints Sunday, and to add insult to injury, running back Tarik Cohen was being mocked by defenders.

Cohen was being harassed by Saints defensive backs Eli Apple and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Both players were gesturing at the running back’s height after a play late in the game. The Saints were up 36-10 with under 5 minutes to play.

NEW YORK JETS' DEMARYIUS THOMAS LAMENTS 'WASTING' TIME WITH NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

While the Saints seemed pretty confident, the Bears made it a close game with less than 3 minutes to play in the game. Mitchell Trubisky threw a touchdown pass to Allen Robinson and then completed a 2-point conversion to make the game 36-18.

After recovering an onside kick, Trubisky then found Javon Wims for a 6-yard score and cut the Saints’ lead to 11 points with less than 1 minute to play.

New Orleans would end up holding off Chicago and win the game, 36-25.

EX-NFL DEFENSIVE LINEMAN ACCUSED OF SHOOTING WOMAN, TOLD POLICE HE WAS HIDING FROM RUSSIAN MAFIA

Apple, one of the players who mocked Cohen, ended up injuring his knee with less than a minute to play in the game.

It’s unclear what Apple did to his knee. Conflicting reports range from a hyperextended knee to a torn ACL.

The 5-foot-6 Cohen finished the game with 10 rushing yards and 19 receiving yards in the game. He addressed the taunts after the game, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

“I’m not worried about that,” he said. “I’m in the league just like they’re in the league.”