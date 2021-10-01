Bears starting quarterback situation for Week 4 a game-time decision, coach says

The Chicago Bears have not decided who will be their starting quarterback Sunday.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy, who said earlier in the week any of the three quarterbacks on the Bears roster could be starting in Week 4, has yet to make a decision on who will be under center. The Bears are set to play the Detroit Lions at home and are looking for their second win of the 2021 season.

Nagy told reporters it will be a game-time decision as to whether Justin Fields or Andy Dalton will start against the Lions, according to The Athletic.

Dalton is questionable to play at all on Sunday as he battles a knee injury. Fields, who was dealing with a hand issue, did not have an injury designation.

Nagy came under fire for the team’s performance against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. Fields was sacked nine times, and the Bears’ offense was held to 47 yards and six first downs.

"They're all three under consideration right now in regard to where they're at," Nagy said Monday, via NFL.com. "We'll just have to see the next couple days where they're all at. We know where Nick (Foles) is at, health-wise, but we just want to keep an eye on Justin and Andy and for us to just stay on that and make sure that we have a plan for any of those."

In his first career start, Fields completed six of 20 passes for 68 yards. He finished with a net of one passing yard due to the nine sacks that he took — four and a half of which came at the hands of Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett.

Nagy was asked by a reporter about Fields and why he didn’t have much of a chance to make any plays on Sunday.

"There was a combination with these plays that goes into it," Nagy replied. "Sometimes it could be a breakdown in protection, sometimes it could be the ball's not out on time, sometimes it could be good coverage by the defense. Or sometimes it could be a bad play call. So there's four things that it could be when you go through the game. There was probably a combination of all that yesterday."

"Again, just to keep it super simple, everything's on the table," Nagy added. "And I think that's probably the easiest way to put it — the evaluation part, everything."

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.