Bears rebuffed in 'very aggressive pursuit of Russell Wilson, turn to Andy Dalton: report

Russell Wilson is not going anywhere – at least right now.

Wilson, who has expressed his frustration with the Seattle Seahawks and is interested in having a voice in personnel decisions, is not being moved "at this time," ESPN reported amid a flurry of free agency wheeling and dealing during the league’s legal tampering period.

The Chicago Bears made a "very aggressive pursuit" of Wilson, sources told the outlet, but were rebuffed. In turn, the Bears reportedly agreed to a deal with free-agent Andy Dalton who may be a part of the team’s quarterback competition after starting several games for the Dallas Cowboys last season.

Dalton recorded 2,170 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes in his lone season with the Cowboys. He was tapped as the starter after Dak Prescott went down with an injury and was lost for the season. He could be a part of an open competition at quarterback for the Bears during the 2021 season.

Wilson had been linked to the Bears in recent rumors leading up to the start of the NFL’s free agency period. The Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins were also among the teams seen as possible new homes for the quarterback.

The New York Daily News reported Tuesday the Jets could be key in a potential deal for Wilson. The Seahawks are reportedly interested in the Jets’ Sam Darnold and a three-team trade involving the Bears could be the key to Wilson leaving Seattle.

A recent letter to season-ticket holders highlighted the Seahawks’ 2020 accomplishments and mentioned the players that are expected to be on the team in 2021, including Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, along with coaches Pete Carroll and Shane Waldron. Wilson was not mentioned.