Bears feel pressure to start Justin Fields after rookie's impact in loss vs. Rams

Justin Fields scored a rushing touchdown in his debut with the Chicago Bears on Sunday night in a loss against the Los Angeles Rams and fans demanded the team name him the starting quarterback.

Fields appeared in a few situations for the Bears to make explosive plays and wake up the offense. In the red zone, Fields would scamper for a 3-yard rushing touchdown which cut the deficit to six points.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He also was 2-for-2 with 10 passing yards.

While Andy Dalton was named the starting quarterback to begin the 2021 season, NFL fans were wondering when the team would defer to the future of the organization.

The Rams would win the game, 34-14.

EX-NFL QB RAISES EYEBROWS WITH ODD JAMEIS WINSTON TWEETS

Dalton would finish the game 27-for-38 with 206 passing yards and an interception. David Montgomery had 108 rushing yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. Marquise Goodwin had four catches for 45 yards.

Los Angeles picked up the win in front of fans at SoFi Stadium for the first time.

Matthew Stafford, in his Rams debut, had 321 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He had one each to Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Robert Woods. Kupp led the way with seven catches for 108 yards, Jefferson had two catches for 80 yards and Woods finished with three catches for 27 yards.

Darrell Henderson led the way on the ground with 70 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago has been adamant about keeping Dalton as the starting quarterback for the first few weeks of the season. The Bears will be under pressure from the fan base to make Fields the starter earlier than whatever their plan is.