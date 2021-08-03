Bears' Nick Foles says his best football is ahead of him: 'I'm confident in that'

Nick Foles is currently the third quarterback on the Chicago Bears’ depth chart.

Andy Dalton is set to begin the season as the starter, and rookie Justin Fields will back him up until he eventually takes over the reins as the team’s franchise quarterback. Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it clear last weekend that he believes teams will "absolutely" trade for Foles, and Chicago is willing to work with the veteran on who his next team could potentially be.

The best stretch of games Foles ever put together came back in 2017 when he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title. In six starts – which included three postseason matchups – Foles led the Eagles to a 5-1 record and he threw 11 touchdowns with only three interceptions.

Foles, who is entering his 10th NFL season, believes his best football is ahead of him.

"Listen, I’m 32. I feel great," Foles said via The Athletic . "The version of me right now is much better than the version that played in the Super Bowl, I’ll tell you that. And I’m confident in that.

"So put that through your mind. I know that. I know what this game’s about. You have to have the whole package as a team. You have to have everyone in there. Top down has to be great. If it’s not great, you’re going to be mediocre," Foles continued. "I’ve seen it. I’ve been a part of it. And unfortunately, when you’re a quarterback, you’ve got to go through a bunch of the bologna. But that’s part of it."