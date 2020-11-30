Bears' Matt Nagy addresses job security following several NFL firings

This season has been plagued by a number of head coach and general manager firings, but Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy doesn’t consider himself in the hot seat.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky struggled in his first game back since Week 3, committing three turnovers that resulted in three touchdowns for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers would breeze past the Bears to a 41-25 victory, marking Chicago’s fifth consecutive loss.

Shortly after the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the firing of GM Dave Caldwell, Nagy was asked if he was concerned about his own job security.

“No, I’m not,” he said plainly, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “A lot of people are, though.”

He continued: “We understand where we’re at, and when you have games like this, you’ve gotta soul search. You’ve gotta be able to stop the bleeding. There’s a couple directions you can go.”

Nagy said it’s on him to pull the Bears out of this rut and a change in leadership at this moment isn’t the answer.

“Obviously the last five weeks have been extremely difficult. It’s not fun. We all want to win. But the one reason why I’m here is to fight and to lead, and that’s what I think is most important during these times. When you go through these times, how do you respond? I think that’s the test of true character.”

A number of teams have been pressed to fire their head coaches while other teams acted quickly.

Caldwell was fired shortly after the Jaguars (1-10) lost 27-25 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He joined former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn, former Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn and ex-Houston Texans coach and GM Bill O’Brien -- all who were fired in 2020.