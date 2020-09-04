Expand / Collapse search
Bears' Matt Nagy has yet to make 'difficult' decision on starting quarterback

Both quarterbacks are vying to start Week 1 vs. the Lions

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Chicago Bears still have a quarterback dilemma.

The Bears have yet to name a starting quarterback between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles – who they traded for in the offseason from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coach Matt Nagy – who is entering his third season at the helm – said there was no “clear cut” winner between the two competitors.

“Sometimes people say, ‘Well if you have two quarterbacks that means you don’t have any,’” Nagy told reporters, according to NBC Sports Chicago. “We know what we have in these guys. We feel really good about both of them.”

While Nagy said he was impressed with Trubisky’s improvements in training camp, he said the decision isn’t going to be easy.

“Being as brutally honest as I could be, it’s difficult,” he said.

Chicago failed to make the playoffs last season after going 12-4 in 2018. Trubisky had 3,138 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. Foles lost his job to Gardner Minshew in Jacksonville after signing a big contract with them in the previous offseason.

Chicago doesn’t have much time to make a decision. Week 1 for the NFL is just around the corner. The Bears play the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13.

