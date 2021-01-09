Bears' Khalil Mack plays up underdog role as team readies to face Saints in playoffs

The Chicago Bears snuck into the playoffs with the seventh seed thanks to the NFL’s decision to expand the postseason and only have one team from each conference get a bye in the first round.

The Bears started off hot in 2020, winning their first five games. Chicago then lost its next seven with rumors and speculation beginning to ramp up about the futures of general manager Ryan Pace, coach Matt Nagy and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

But the Bears would win their next three games and slide into the playoffs even after getting blown out by the Green Bay Packers in Week 17.

Star linebacker Khalil Mack told reporters Thursday he wants to change the perception of the team with an upset playoff victory against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

"Me personally, I always feel like an underdog," Mack said. "It’s just in me. I know these guys do as well. There’s a lot of disrespect that we’ve been hearing. So obviously you’ve got to use all of that to your advantage. Not to speak on it so much, but to go out and use our actions. And that’s what we’re looking forward to doing."

Mack didn’t say where he’s been hearing the "disrespect." He said that he hears things and tries to use it to his advantage on the field.

The 29-year-old linebacker is in his third season with Chicago. He had 50 tackles and nine sacks this season.